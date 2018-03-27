‘We’re so grateful’ say parents of baby born in the back of an ambulance

Little Daniel Gearing was in such a hurry to say hello to the world that he ended up being born in the back of an ambulance.

And this week baby Daniel was reunited with the South East Coast Ambulance Service crew who helped to deliver him.

Daniel was born on the morning of January 14 to parents Sophie and Jonathan after Sophie went into labour at the couple’s home in Horsham.

Jonathan called 999 after fearing they might not make the journey back to Worthing Hospital - where they had been just three hours earlier.

Paramedic Chris Wright and emergency care support worker April Plant were quickly on scene having been diverted from a lower priority call.

After being made aware of Sophie’s history and previous pregnancy with now four-year-old Leo - meaning she had been booked in for a planned caesarean section - the pair made the decision to leave for hospital.

But while travelling south on the A24 near Dial Post, they soon realised that baby Daniel had other plans.

Jonathan said: “Chris and April did a spectacular job helping to calm Sophie down and get her to the ambulance as Daniel spontaneously decided birth plans were something other babies had!

“When he decided it was time for him to make an appearance April pulled over and they both very calmly delivered Daniel safely and got us to hospital with no issues at all. They were great.”

Sophie added: “We’re just so grateful for everything Chris and April did. They did an amazing job and it’s lovely to have been able to meet them again to thank them in person.”

Chris said: “We’re used to delivering babies but if it’s imminent we’d usually stay put and deliver at home. However, knowing Sophie’s history and wanting to be in the right place if there were any complications we decided to leave for hospital. It was great to hear Daniel cry when he was born and really nice to see them all again.”

April added: “It’s been great to meet up with Sophie, Jonathan and, of course, Daniel. It’s been a pleasure to see them all and we wish them all the very best for the future.”