Weald students celebrate the end of the year

The students of The Weald School had a jam packed, fun -filled last term.

From the year 11 prom and award evenings to sports day and costal adventures.

Students celebrated the end of their academic journey in style along the Thames.

They emerged from a number of classic and creative modes of transport including sports cars, a stretch SUV limousine, a beach buggy and a tank.

More than 200 Weald students travelled up to London via coaches that stopped at Blackfriars Pier for everyone to board the Erasmus party boat.

Pupils and accompanying staff members were greeted with complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and a tempting buffet, before dancing the night away until the early hours of Friday morning.

Other highlights include its annual Gold Awards ceremony to celebrate another outstanding academic year, with students, proud parents and VIPs in attendance.

The guest speaker of the evening was Lizzie Williams, a T54 British Athlete wheelchair racer and member of the British Athletics Academy ‘Parallel Success’.

She gave a really interesting and inspirational speech about achieving her goals.

It was an evening that truly celebrated achievement and everyone who attended felt very proud of the students receiving their awards and The Weald community as a whole.

During the school’s ACE week, which ran between July 2-6, 240 year 7s ventured to the Opal Coast in France for four days.

It was the first residential trip abroad for many of them, with adventures such as going under the sea at Naussica, visiting a World War Two bunker and World War One cemetery.

They visited one of Europe’s biggest water parks and rode rollercoasters at Bagatuelle theme park, and watched England beat Columbia in the World Cup.

One student that went on the trip, said: “Opal Coast was fun, adventurous and exciting. You are never bored as you are always doing things’’

During the same week, 21 year 12 students explored the New Forest from west to east and north to south for their Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Esther Mead, geography teacher, said: “All the students maintained excellent spirits throughout, rising to the challenge and showing they had prepared themselves.”

The assessors, were extremely impressed with all the students. They both felt that the students were some of the best they had ever had to assess.