Weather warning as temperatures plummet across Sussex

A weather warning for icy roads and pavements across Sussex has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow (be aware) warning is from 6pm this evening (Wednesday January 31) until 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office says: “Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”