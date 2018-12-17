Weather warning issued for West Sussex

Drivers are being warned that there could be ‘difficult driving conditions’ tomorrow due to heavy rain and wind.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Sussex tomorrow (Tuesday, December 18), with heavy rain and strong winds due to hit the area tomorrow afternoon and in the early evening.

A yellow weather warning has been issued. Picture: Met Office

It has also warned that due to heavy rain experienced at the weekend the predicted rain may result in localised flooding.

Drivers are being warned that spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey time longer.

In the warning, the Met office says: “This wet weather will be accompanied by windy conditions with gusts in exposed coastal locations around 50-65 mph which means that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves. Inland, gusts will be lower and mainly peak at 40-50 mph.”