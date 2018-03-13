Weather warning: Snow forecast for parts of Sussex this weekend

Just as we were starting to enjoy spring, the weather looks set to change again.

According to the Met Office, Saturday is going to turn much colder due to a strengthening easterly wind, with some snow showers possible later.

Temperatures are predicted to hover around 4 degrees with it dipping to -2 at times.

There is a 60 per cent chance of snow in Crawley, Midhurst and Eastbourne Saturday morning and a 50 per cent of snow around Uckfield and Hastings.

Looking ahead to next week, the Met Office says: “It may become rather cold for most, accentuated by the wind, with widespread frosts possible. Very uncertain into the following week, but with a high chance of colder than normal conditions.”

