Hot day with plenty of sunshine – your Sussex weather forecast

Weather news

The Met Office has forecast a dry day with long periods of sunshine.

It will be very warm or hot inland, and cooler near the coasts.

Highs of 25 degrees are forecast for most parts of Sussex – though it could reach 32 degrees in some parts of the south east.

This evening it will remain dry after dusk, with clear skies.

It will be a mild night, with minimum temperatures of 16 degrees.