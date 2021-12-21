Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, December 21
Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, December 21
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 7:36 am
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 7:39 am
According to the Met Office, it will be another dry and mostly cloudy day across the county.
Brighter intervals could even develop at times, especially in the afternoon.
However, it is likely to stay cloudy for most towns and it will feel cold with light winds. The maximum temperature will be six degrees Celsius.
Temperatures will drop to as low as minus two tonight, with dry and cold with light winds overnight. Frost may develop in many areas.
It will remain cold but brighter tomorrow (Wednesday), with a chance of rain in the evening.