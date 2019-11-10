Sussex weather: More rain on the way

Weather. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150730-111708001

According to the Met Office, today (Sunday, November 10) it will be a cold start, with any early cloud and isolated showers moving away south.

It is expected to be a clear day with light winds and plenty of sunshine.

But it will remain chilly with a maximum temperature of 10°C.

The Met Office said tonight is expected to be chilly, with clear skies at first but then more cloudy overnight, with rain then spreading to all parts by dawn.

It will turnr breezy with a minimum temperature of 2°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, November 11) the Met Office said irt will be a wet start with occasionally heavy rain clearing eastwards during the morning.

It is then expected to be mainly dry with sunny spells but will feel chilly.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 9°C.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for Tuesday (November 12) to Thursday (November 14) is sunshine and isolated blustery showers on Tuesday, with it being mainly dry and sunny on Wednesday (November 13).