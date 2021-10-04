Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, October 4
Widespread showers are forecast throughout the day today, according to the Met Office.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 6:44 am
These may be heavy at times, possibly with some hail and a low risk of thunder.
The Met Office said it will turn windy into the afternoon and will feel cool.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 14°C.
Showers will fade away during the evening, the Met Office said, to leave a short dry spell before prolonged heavy rainfall arrives in the early hours tomorrow (Tuesday, October 5).
The minimum temperature is expected to be 8°C.