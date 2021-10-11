Sussex weather: your forecast for October 11

Despite a cloudy start, with sixteen mph winds, the day is expected to brighten up as it goes on, with several sunny intervals throughout the afternoon.

This evening is set to be dry and relatively clear, with a few cloudy patches at 8pm and then again at 10pm.

No rain is anticipated for today, but it could be a chilly one, with the maximum temperature set for 15° C (though it will feel more like 13°C) and the minimum for 7°C.

Your weather forecast for Sussex

Tomorrow morning is set to be cloudy, with temperatures of around 10°C.