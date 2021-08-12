Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, August 12

West Sussex has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain for most of the day along with clear skies from 2pm – 6pm, according to the Met Office,

It could reach 20° between 1pm – 6pm in West Sussex today along with lows of 17° late tonight.

The Met Office predicts East Sussex will also have a dry day with clear skies from 2pm – 8pm along with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain.

