Police to carry out targeted patrols at school pick-up and drop-off times after man reported to have 'grabbed boy's hand'

News you can trust since 1881

Man charged with non-recent child sex offences in Mid Sussex

Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, December 8

This is how many buried treasure troves were found in West Sussex last year

Gatwick Airport Station breaks ground on next phase of upgrades as Express service is relaunched

Woman hit over the head with glass bottle at Three Bridges railway station - British Transport Police release images

Haywards Heath salon turns five in spite of Covid lockdowns

Police to carry out targeted patrols at school pick-up and drop-off times after man reported to have 'grabbed boy's hand'

Temperature highs will be eight and drop to six tonight.

Sunny spells across Sussex today with a gentle breeze. Rain tonight from 6pm.