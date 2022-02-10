Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, February 10

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, February 10.

West Sussex has a 50 per cent chance of rain from 10am–12pm today, according to the Met Office.

From 2pm the county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain, but it is expected to be overcast.

The Met Office said the region will see highs of 7° and lows of 3°.

East Sussex also has a 50 per cent chance of rain at around midday.

Similarly to West Sussex, the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain from 3pm onwards.