Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, February 10
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, February 10.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:30 am
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, February 10.
West Sussex has a 50 per cent chance of rain from 10am–12pm today, according to the Met Office.
From 2pm the county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain, but it is expected to be overcast.
The Met Office said the region will see highs of 7° and lows of 3°.
East Sussex also has a 50 per cent chance of rain at around midday.
Similarly to West Sussex, the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain from 3pm onwards.
The county is expected to have highs of 7° and lows of 4°.