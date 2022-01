‘Shock and alarm’ at new Mid Sussex housing bombshell

A23 crash: all southbound lanes blocked at Bolney

News you can trust since 1881

Sussex Police investigate more than 1,000 coercive control crimes during pandemic

Outdoor service set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Haywards Heath this year

Northern Arc updates: application for 247 homes in Burgess Hill submitted to Mid Sussex District Council

South Downs photography competition: Vote for your favourite

Firefighters’ hydraulic equipment frees casualty after crash in East Grinstead

Call for urgent repairs to ‘dangerous’ potholes in busy Burgess Hill road

‘Shock and alarm’ at new Mid Sussex housing bombshell

Temperature highs will be seven and drop to minus one tonight.

A misty start with light winds today. A chance of some sunshine this afternoon.