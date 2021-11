Burgess Hill Christmas lights 2021: photos from this year’s wonderful family event

News you can trust since 1881

Horsham and Mid Sussex people’s lives ‘changed through music’

Game Of Thrones actor taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for Covid

Haywards Heath Christmas Festival: live music, magic and dancing at Orchards Shopping Centre

Southern trains to divert to London Bridge as Christmas works take place

Food waste collection trial for Mid Sussex households is supported

Day services to be withdrawn from Burgess Hill care home

Here’s how much parking charges will increase by across Mid Sussex

Police appeal for assistance in identifying woman in relation to Horley public disorder offence

Burgess Hill Christmas lights 2021: photos from this year’s wonderful family event

Temperature highs will be nine and drop to three tonight.

After a cold start to the day Sussex is in for a day of sunny intervals with a gentle breeze.