Senior West Sussex fire and rescue officer to leave for top job in Suffolk

News you can trust since 1881

Senior West Sussex fire and rescue officer to leave for top job in Suffolk

Major works to two Burgess Hill roundabouts planned for next year

£22m upgrade which has closed West Sussex railway for 9 days will ‘massively improve reliability’

Ardingly College collision update: eight-year-old boy flown to hospital in London

Mid Sussex Police urge residents to only use 999 for emergencies after weekend of time-wasters

Six-year-old Max from Haywards Heath raises more than £1,000 for children’s hospital

Five children and one adult rushed to hospital following incident at Ardingly College

PICTURES: Incident at Ardingly College leaves five children and one adult in hospital

Temperature highs will reach 20 and drop to 14 overnight.

A cloudy day across all of Sussex today with light winds.