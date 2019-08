Strong winds are forecast throughout today – here's what it looked like this morning on the coast in Brighton.

Video footage shows waves crashing around Brighton Pier as high winds forced pedestrians to hold onto their hats.

Brighton storm weather 10-08-19

Those in coastal areas around Sussex have been advised to take particular care in the windy weather today.

Brighton storm weather 10-08-19

Brighton storm weather, Brighton Palace Pier

Brighton storm weather, 10-08-19