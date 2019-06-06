Yellow weather warning announced for West Sussex

A yellow weather warning has been announced for West Sussex tomorrow.

According to the Met Office, a yellow weather warning for heavy showers has been issued for West Sussex from 2pm to 11pm tomorrow (Saturday 7).

The website said that 'heavy showers may cause some travel disruption', with 'flooding of a few homes and businesses likely'.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected, with journey times taking longer, and some interruption to power supplies and other services are likely.

According to a tweet from the Met Office, 'some places could see 20mm of rain in an hour and possibly 30mm in a couple of hours'.

Worthing and Shoreham are less likely to be affected by the heavy rain.