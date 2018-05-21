Weekend full of regal celebrations

Over the weekend there were many different types of festivities for the royal wedding.

Hats of all shapes and sizes were on show at Bolney CE Primary School as they held a tea party to celebrate the Royal Wedding. Special guests were invited including governors and members of the PTA committee.

Proceedings were opened with a song from the whole school and then guests tucked into scones while children enjoyed crisps and brownies.

The children had all made a hat and there were some very creative designs on show.

“It was fun wearing our handmade hats”, one pupil commented.

The atmosphere was very relaxed and a lovely celebration to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well. The afternoon was finished with a blessing from the Reverend Ruth.

The children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery have enjoyed some regal activities to celebrate the royal wedding.

The children had their own pretend wedding, taking turns to dress up as brides and grooms and exploring shredded paper to use as confetti.

They also made their own invitations to a special royal wedding tea they held to celebrate the event.

Nursery Manager, Gemma Hicks, said: “We have all been very excited about the royal wedding and the children have found learning about weddings and royalty fascinating.

“They had a lovely time at the tea party - it was a wonderful way for them to join in the celebrations for this very special event.”

Cassie Fearn and her daughter Florence Fearn-Hughes age eight, travelled to Windsor early Saturday morning to get a front row view of ‘The Long Walk’ to see the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex go by. “It was wonderful,” Cassie commented.