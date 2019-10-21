West Hoathly ceremony blesses district marker stone

A ceremony was held in West Hoathly to reinstall a missing boundary marker stone for the Highbrook Church District.

The event was attended by about 20 people.

In 1882, the Highbrook District associated with the new Church of All Saints in Highbrook was legally established, and the boundary marked with two marker stones.

One of these, engraved ‘H. D. 1882 No.1’, was placed where Ludwell Farm drive joins Cob Lane.

The other, engraved ‘H. D. 1882 No.2’, was placed at the south-east corner of Ashurst Wood in Hammingden Lane.

The former was discovered about a year ago but the latter was missing.

Historian John Ralph, author of ‘Old West Hoathly’, asked Philpots Quarry to make a new marker stone.

The stone was set in position on land belonging to Grovelands Farm, which is owned by Mark and Emma Davies.

Together with Peter Browne and Gren Tipper, they installed the stone and vicar Nicol Kinrade performed a dedication ceremony to bless the stone.