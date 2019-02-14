West Sussex blind charity open new clubs at leisure centre

A dedicated West Sussex charity for the blind has introduced new clubs as part of its service.

4Sight Vision Support are starting up not one, but two new clubs this March.

The clubs seek to provide opportunities in a safe and accessible way to people living with sight loss in the area.

The bowls club is suitable for all levels and beginners are more than welcome.

The club will meet every third Thursday of the month, 2pm-4pm and the first one is March 21.

Swimming club is the first swim club and will be hosted in a safe sectioned area of the pool for all members safety and the groups privacy.

Members will also have access to the health suite during this time to relax in the spa, sauna and steam rooms.

The clubs will be held at the Dolphin Leisure Centre.