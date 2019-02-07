West Sussex botanic garden kicks off award-winning photo exhibition

An exhibition of award-winning photographs of the nation’s favourite trees has been launched in Ardingly.

The photos exhibition was launched on January 31 amongst the oaks at Wakehurst before touring the UK throughout the rest of the year.

Lord Gardiner, biosecurity and rural affairs minister said: “As the Year of Green Action kicks off, it is fantastic to see these beautiful and award winning photographs in such a fitting setting amongst the oak trees at Wakehurst.

“I encourage everyone to take the time to visit this exhibition as it makes its way around the country. “

Celebrating Our Oaks, is a special category of the International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) competition was developed in partnership with Action Oak.

The free exhibition, supported by HSBC, will showcase photographs from the IGPOTY competition finalists, and a number of celebrities who have contributed to the initiative.

The images will be displayed in the grounds of Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in an area aptly named ‘The Oaks’, from 31 January to 28 February.

Tony Kirkham, head of arboretum at Kew Gardens said: “The photographs captured and displayed in this beautiful exhibition, launched at Wakehurst, demonstrate how iconic the oak is to our landscape. It would be tragic if we lost them due to the impact of pests and diseases.

“Action Oak is a hugely important campaign that will increase our knowledge and understanding of the oak so that we preserve them for future generations to enjoy.”

A hardback book, titled ‘Celebrating Our Oaks’ and foreworded by Dame Judi Dench, is available also to buy on the Woodland Trust website or in Kew Garden shops.

T he proceeds from the sale of the book will be directed towards funding research and monitoring, via Action Oak, to help protect our oaks and ensure their place in the UK.