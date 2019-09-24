West Sussex rubbish tips to switch to winter opening hours

Winter opening hours at all 11 Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRSs) in West Sussex start on October 1.

Sites will be open from 9am until 4pm until March 31 next year.

There will also be some seasonal changes to the days sites are open. Burgess Hill, Chichester, Worthing, and Crawley will open for six days a week during the winter months.

Chichester will close on Tuesdays and Burgess Hill, Worthing, and Crawley will close on Thursdays.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We reduce the opening hours at our Household Waste Recycling Sites every year during the winter months when the demand is lower.

“This means we can keep the sites open for longer hours over the summer months when demand is much higher.”

Householders who drive a commercial-type vehicle are also being reminded to obtain a free permit before visiting the HWRSs.

The permits are designed to help address congestion at the sites and eliminate illegal disposal of commercial waste.

More information on Household Waste Recycling Sites can be found here.

For more information on obtaining a permit, visit the council’s website.