West Sussex's award-winning parks and green spaces revealed

The award-winning parks and green spaces in West Sussex have been revealed by environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.

Adur

Marine Park gardens, Bognor Regis

Buckingham Park, Shoreham

Lancing Manor recreation ground, North Lancing

Arun

Hotham Park, Bognor Regis

Marine Park Gardens, Bognor Regis

Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton

Norfolk Gardens, Littlehampton

Old Rectory Gardens, Felpham

Crawley

Goffs Park

Tilgate Park

Worth Park

Mid Sussex

Beech Hurst Gardens, Haywards Heath

East Court and Ashplats Wood, near East Grinstead

St Johns Park, Burgess HIll

Worthing

Field Place

Highdown Gardens

Marine Gardens

Research by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which manages the Green Flag Award, has found only 32 per cent of the population are getting their ‘20-minutes-a-day’ to give them the two-hour-a-week minimum ‘dose’ of time, recently recommended by researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School as the crucial amount of time to spend in nature to help improve mental wellbeing*.

The extensive study of 2,000 adults found that 85 per cent of people experience a positive effect on their mental state after spending time outside in a green space.

Despite this, eight per cent of us have not visited a green space in the past month and a further seven per cent can’t remember the last time they did, even though more than half (53 per cent) of us live within a mile of our local park.

This comes as 177 parks and green spaces in the South East are awarded a Green Flag, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces. The Green Flag Award is a sign of a well-managed, clean and safe park, as the same research reveals that parks being clean and well managed is one of the most important qualities people look for – as well as it being nearby to where they live.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) of people say they would actively avoid a park if it was poorly maintained or felt unsafe, showing the importance of schemes such as the Green Flag Award to set the quality standard.

However, in Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Love Parks Week celebration, (July 12-21) it is encouraging to see that the park came out at number two (13 per cent) when those taking part in the study were asked about where they spend the most time outside, beaten to the top spot by shopping (15 per cent). Hopefully not for single use plastic packaged items.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “We have awarded more Green Flags to parks and green spaces this year than ever before, which means beautiful, well-managed and peaceful spaces are accessible to more people than ever. But our message is use it or lose it.

"Not only does visiting your local park boost your mental health but your visit supports the Herculean effort made by local authorities to provide world-class parks and that has never been harder to do.”

“With around 27,000 parks and greenspaces across England alone Green Flag standard parks are still the exception but the number of awards given out this year is a testament to the hard work and innovation displayed by many local authorities.

“Indeed, Keep Britain Tidy wants to see many more meet the Green Flag Award standards creating a national network of quality parks and green spaces on people’s doorsteps, inspiring more of us to get our ‘20 a day’.

“If you want to boost your wellbeing even more, you could take it one step further and get involved in your local park by joining its friends’ group. Being part of a community goal, while spending time outside, can give a real sense of pride and positivity. We’ve seen it with many of our volunteer groups over the years.”