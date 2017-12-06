West Sussex world championships included in UK list of unusual sports

West Sussex’s world-famous Lawn Mower Racing Championships have been included in a list of more unusual Great British ‘Olympic’ events.

The website holidaycottages.co.uk has included lawn mower racing, along with the World Bog Snorkelling Championship, the World Black Pudding Throwing Championship and World Welly Wanging Championship, among others.

The annual lawn mower event, held at Five Oaks, is described as: “Welcome to 12 hours of Le Mow, the flagship event of the British lawn mower racing season.

“At the start of the half-day endurance race, teams line up in traditional Le Mans grid fashion.

“Drivers run to their riding mowers and the teams of three racers compete all night, nearing speeds of 80 kph on the curvy dirt and grass course. After 44 years the event is still mowing strong, even though (or perhaps because) the blades are removed for safety reasons.”

Introducing the various event, the report says: “London 2012 may be a distant memory, but fear not, Olympics fans. The United Kingdom has its own swimming, rowing, wrestling, rugby and other competitive events across the country, from the upper reaches of Scotland and Northumberland to the depths of Cornwall. And when we say its own, we mean it.

“The British versions are like none you’ve ever seen before. They’re so unique, in fact, that they’re reason alone to travel off the beaten path, away from more popular destinations such as the Lake District, and see them live. Even better, they’re held annually instead of every four years.

“So why not attend one or two of these wildly wonderful events in 2018? Or, if you’re truly adventurous, why not compete?”