Where the Coca-Cola Christmas truck is visiting in 2018

The locations for this year’s Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour have been announced.

However Sussex fans who regard taking a selfie with the red drinks truck as a Christmas tradition are going to be sorely disappointed, with the nearest location Croydon.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said “We try to cover as much of the country as we can but unfortunately we can’t visit every town and city.

“We update the route every year, making sure we visit locations which are easily accessible from the surrounding areas.

“This year we are spending longer in each location, allowing those in nearby areas more time to travel to their nearest truck.”

The Christmas truck visited Eastbourne in 2015 and 2016.

The holidays are coming...

This year’s tour has been scaled back a bit, kicking off on November 9 in Glasgow and taking in only 24 locations nationwide before finishing in London on December 16.

Here’s all the details of where the truck is visiting:

Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November: Silverburn Centre, Glasgow

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 November: Princesshay, Exeter

Sunday 11 November: Tesco Extra, Rutherglen

Tuesday 13 November: ASDA, Taunton

Wednesday 14 November: Tesco, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Thursday 15 and Friday 16 November: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Queen Street City Centre, Cardiff

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Fox Valley, Sheffield

Wednesday 21 November: Tesco, Swansea

Wednesday 21 November: Asda Pudsey, Leeds

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Wednesday 28 November: ASDA Eastlands, Manchester

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Doncaster

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Pier Approach, Bournemouth

Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 December: Serpentine Green, Peterborough

Thursday 6 and Friday 7 December: Victoria Retail Park, Nottingham

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December: Jingle Bell Ball, London

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Queensferry

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Watford

Wednesday 12 December: Tesco, Borehamwood

Thursday 13 December: Tesco, Sutton Coldfield

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: East Side Green, Birmingham

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: Valley Retail & Leisure Park, Croydon

This is the eighth year the truck has completed it’s tour of the UK, travelling more than 737,000 miles.

Anyone who visits the truck will be able to enjoy a free 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Original Taste.

