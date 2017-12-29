Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Mid Sussex

Mid Sussex District Council has set up Christmas tree recycling points at locations across the district to help residents dispose of their trees when the festive fun is over.

The council has arranged for 25 temporary Christmas tree drop-off points in towns and villages across the district, so there will be a place nearby where residents can recycle their real Christmas tree.

All people have to do is take along their tree to the most convenient local site, place it in the marked bay and it will be taken away to be recycled locally.

Residents with a green garden waste collection bin can put their tree directly into it, as long as the lid can still close firmly.

Alternatively, people can take their real tree along to one of the Household Waste Recycling Sites at Fairbridge Way in Burgess Hill or Imberhorne Lane in East Grinstead.

Sites will be open between December 30 2017 and January 12 2018 at the following locations.

Ardingly - Ardingly Recreation Ground - High Street

Ashurst Wood - John Pears Field - Wall Hill Road

Albourne - Village Hall car park - The Street

Bolney - Recreation Ground car park - The Street

Bolnore - Woodside Pavilion Car Park - Woodside Pavilion

Burgess Hill - Cyprus Road car park - Cyprus Road

Burgess Hill - Football Club - Maple Drive

Copthorne - Humphreys Field - Borers Arms Road

Copthorne - Haskins Garden Centre - Snowhill Lane

Crawley Down - Haven Sports Field - Hophurst Lane

Cuckfield - Whitemans Green Recreation Ground - Whitemans Green

East Grinstead - Imberhorne Lane car park - Imberhorne Lane

East Grinstead - Chequer Mead car park - De La Warr Road

Handcross - Recreation Ground car park - High Street

Hassocks - Dale Avenue car park - Dale Avenue

Haywards Heath - Beechurst car park - Butlers Green Road

Haywards Heath - Franklynn Road car park - Franklynn Road

Horsted Keynes - Recreation Ground car park - Lewes Road

Hurstpierpoint - Trinity Road car park - Trinity Road

Lindfield - Lindfield Common, Bowling Green car park - Backwoods Lane

Poynings - Rushfield Plant Centre - Henfield Road

Sayers Common - Berrylands Field Recreation Ground - Berrylands Farm

Scaynes Hill - Scaynes Hill Common car park - Church Road

Turners Hill - Recreation Ground car park - East Street

West Hoathly - Finches Field car park - Church Hill