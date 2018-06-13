Who doesn’t love a good picnic?

Local children and young adults’ charity, Chailey Heritage Foundation, is encouraging picnic lovers nationwide to share a sandwich, flask of tea, or a cupcake or two while raising money for the charity with the launch of its Big Chailey Picnic fundraising campaign.

The charity unveiled its Big Chailey Picnic initiative, at a launch event with a VIP flight on the i360 on the evening of June 7.

The event, kindly sponsored by i360, was attended by supporters of the charity, local dignitaries and friends and some of the young people from Chailey Heritage Foundation.

The Big Chailey Picnic coincides with National Picnic Week (June 15-24), and is a brand new annual initiative that encourages picnickers far and wide to come together, and raise money for the charity.

From builders to office colleagues, playgroups to politicians and mums to nuns, the charity is asking groups to take at least 30 minutes out of their day to break for a picnic, anywhere, anytime, and raise money for a great cause.

Promotional Big Chailey Picnic packs are downloadable free from www.thebigchaileypicnic.corg.uk and include bunting, printable stickers for jam-jars, ideas of how to fundraise and tips on how to organise your own picnic.

All donations will go directly to the Sussex charity that educates and cares for over 220 children.