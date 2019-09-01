Why Britain needs a waterway travelling from north to south

With regard to the current and proposed future development of house building in our area of Sussex, rational thinking people stressing the glaringly obvious need for housing and mindful of the social and financial issues at stake are legion.

However, scant reference would appear to be made to the future water supply on which so much depends. This country has an abundance of rainfall albeit concentrated mainly in areas relatively far removed from our heavily populated, drier southern climes. This being so, perhaps the means of moving water from the wetter north to the drier south, proposed by JF Pownall in 1943, could be reviewed.

Pownall proposed for a grand contour canal, 100 feet wide, 17 feet deep, with a flow of 200 cubic feet per second running down the length of England could, if feasible, alleviate concerns of future drought conditions, possibly incorporate the means to divert flood water from vulnerable areas and provide an alternative option for the transport of goods.

If HS2 heading north is deemed as vital to the future of the area, it well be that the provision for the movement of H20 south is equally vital to the future of our area.

Roger Heath

Western Road,

Newick