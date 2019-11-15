This is why a helicopter was circling Lindfield this morning
Friday, 15th November 2019, 12:38 pm
South East Coast Ambulance confirmed it was assisting road ambulance crews with an incident at a private address.
A spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.25am. The air ambulance landed at just after 6am.
“The air ambulance was assisting us with an incident at a private address.”
The spokesman could not confirm any further details.
According to reports on social media, the ambulance landed on Lindfield Common.