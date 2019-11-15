This is why a helicopter was circling Lindfield this morning

An air ambulance was circling Lindfield early this morning – this is why.

By Jennifer Logan
Friday, 15th November 2019, 12:38 pm

South East Coast Ambulance confirmed it was assisting road ambulance crews with an incident at a private address.

A spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.25am. The air ambulance landed at just after 6am.

“The air ambulance was assisting us with an incident at a private address.”

The spokesman could not confirm any further details.

According to reports on social media, the ambulance landed on Lindfield Common.