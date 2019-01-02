Why Three Bridges is one of the best places in the UK to catch a train to London

Three Bridges is one of the top London commuter areas in the UK - according to a new report.

And that’s despite a 3.1 per cent increase in rail fares which came into effect today.

A report from esate agents Yopa entitled London Commuter Guide pinpoints Three Bridges as among the top 10 areas from which to commute.

It says the Crawley neighbourhood is among the ‘most affordable and accessible places to buy a home outside of the M25.’

The report collected data on average house prices, commute time and new rail fares, but also proximity to top schools, low crime rates, and London terminals nearest to people’s offices - and even an abundance of local pubs.

The guide reveals St Albans, Luton and Birmingham, as the top three commuter towns for 2019 with Three Bridges ranked number eight in the top 10.

Said a spokesman: “Three Bridges is popular because of its relatively cheap season tickets, fast commute time, and a steady stream of regular trains in to London.”

Top full ten UK commuter towns according to Yopa’s 2019 London Commuter Guide are: St Albans, Hertfordshire; Luton, Bedfordshire;Birmingham, West Midlands; Brighton, East Sussex; Redhill, Surrey;Reading, Berkshire; Windsor, Berkshire; Three Bridges, West Sussex; Stevenage, Hertfordshire; and Slough, Berkshire.