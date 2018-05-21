Wild About Mid Sussex returns for seventh year

Get up close with exotic reptiles and amphibians at this year’s Wild About Mid Sussex.

The annual exhibition, which is now in its seventh year, is being held in St John’s Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 2.

It will be officially opened by Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames at 10am.

The exhibition celebrates the wildlife and countryside of Mid Sussex and promotes their conservation.

Dominic Moore, chairman of Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, said: “There will be lots of live exhibits, including many exotic reptiles and amphibians, small mammals, insects, pond creatures, bees, bats and much, much more.

“As well as local and national conservation organisations, Plumpton College will be there to discuss available courses for school leavers.

“There’ll also be displays by Sussex Karate and Crawley Mariners Yacht Club outside. The Plumpton Bowmen and a traditional arrow fletcher will take part.

“There’ll be demonstrations of woodcarving, basket weaving and hedgelaying, with herbalism also promoted.

“All in all, there’s something to appeal to everyone – and it’s free! Why not come along to enjoy a great day out?”