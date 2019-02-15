Wildlife fun for families at Notcutts this half term

This February half-term, Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre in Ditchling is hosting fun activities to encourage families to get closer to nature and enjoy the great outdoors.

From February 16-24, there will be a free wildlife trail around the garden centre where children can join the hunt for woodland characters like Harold the Hedgehog and Ruby the Robin.

There’s a sweet treat for every wildlife watcher who can find all the creatures and unscramble the hidden word at the end of the trail.

Gary West, general manager at Notcutts Garden Pride, said: “February is a great time of year to get outdoors, spend time in the garden and learn about nature.

"This half-term, families can join in the fun at Notcutts where we’ve organised activities for little wildlife watchers and young explorers to enjoy – we look forward to welcoming you."

Over in the restaurant, children can also enjoy a free hot meal available with any adult main meal from midday throughout February.