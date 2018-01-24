Winners of festive garden lights in Burgess Hill revealed

Burgess Hill in Bloom has announced the winners of its Christmas Garden Lights Competition.

Chairman Cathy Barnett said: “Yet again Burgess Hill residents didn’t let the town or the judges down, with fantastic displays right across the town.

“The winners were, for a third time, Orchard Road Crescent, who consist of around 20 houses who show off their gardens with a brilliant display which brings the eye around the whole crescent.

“This year they decorated the trees as well, with someone being brave enough to climb up and balance Father Christmas at the top of a tree. They have won the Cathy Barnett Cup for neighbours lights.

“The winners of the individual cup (Jo Toase Trophy), were Howard and Sue of Burners Close, with a very sparkling display, having decorated their garden and house for many years.”

Winners will be presented with their awards at Mid Sussex Conservative Club in Cyprus Road on Tuesday, April 24. Residents and friends of BHIB are invited to the evening which will include live entertainment and a fish and chip supper for £10 ahead. Please contact Cathy Barnett on 01444 244617 to book a place.

BHIB, a not-for-profit group, works in partnership with local organisations, businesses and volunteer groups in the area.