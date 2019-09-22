With all the new development, is Hassocks in danger of losing its identity?

I am at a loss to understand why Mid Sussex Council just keels over at the behest of the planning inspector.

Surely over recent years we have taken and, with agreed permissions in the pipeline, will be taking a vast number of more new homes and business employment developments.

Hassocks is losing its identity with large developments already agreed and despite resident controversy, unsustainability and access safety, this council carries on regardless - why?

Our residential streets are used as a vast free car park for commuters, and the council just sits on its hands - more houses inevitably means more pressure on parking - people will not have time to walk or take a bus.

Our quality of life is being systematically eroded by these inept elected representatives.

The new plan for identified sites includes another 130 in Hassocks, in the vicinity of already permitted large scale developments, where traffic pollution is in excess of acceptable levels.

Additionally, new sites on the south and east side of Burgess Hill sees more Folders Lane development; yet more traffic impact on Ockley Lane, Keymer/Hassocks and Ditchling, where again there is serious traffic and pollution impact by through-traffic on the narrow High Street and dangerous cross roads.

We have taken more than our fair share of new development in and around Hassocks and it is high time this egotistical council opened its eyes to the unacceptable level of urbanisation.

Ditchling, which falls within South Downs National Park and East Sussex has only a mere handful enforced on it, which is completely unfair to us living just over the border - if they get away with so few, why so many more for us?

Rachael Swift

Silverdale,

Keymer,

Hassocks