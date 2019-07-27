With better cycling provision for Burgess Hill, spare a thought for the district’s other main towns

It’s great to read (Middy 18/7/19) that MSDC are making so many improvements to cycling provision in Burgess Hill.

Perhaps, however, some of the same largesse could be extended to Haywards Heath, the district’s other main town, whose fragmented and inadequate set of cycle routes make it an unfriendly and occasionally quite dangerous environment for anyone on two wheels.

Councillors might want to make a start by considering the patched up and pot-holed state of some of the town’s roads, which are a particular hazard to cyclists, and rescinding the ludicrous ban on cycling through Clare Park to access Hayward Heath station, an obvious and safe route to a main transport hub cycling from the east of town.

Sean Hanley

The Hollow,

Lindfield