Witness appeal after rail replacement bus hits tree in Balcombe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a rail replacement bus hit a tree in Balcombe, injuring two women.

The bus was taking passengers from Brighton to Three Bridges, but was in collision with a tree near Balcombe railway station this morning (February 19).

Two women, aged 61 and 27, who were passengers on the bus, were treated by ambulance paramedics, police have now said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The incident was reported to police just after 9am and occurred on the B2036 close to the junctions with Newlands and Bramble Mead.

“Two women, aged 61 and 27, who were passengers on the bus, were treated by ambulance paramedics. The elder woman was taken to the East Surrey Hospital for treatment to a minor knee injury.

“Police are investigating a report that the bus was in a minor collision with another bus before hitting the tree, but have not identified that vehicle, which did not stop at the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen buses in the area in the time immediately beforehand is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 339 of 19/02.”

