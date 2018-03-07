Woman dies after road crash

An elderly woman has died after she was involved in a road crash in East Grinstead yesterday.

Police say that the 82-year-old woman was walking in Woodlands Road, East Grinstead, when she was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf car.

She was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton suffering with serious head injuries but later died.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at Woodlands Road’s junction with Spring Way at around 3.15pm yesterday.

Police say the car was being driven by a 60-year-old local man.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or to phone 101, quoting Operation Brancher.