Woman quizzed by police after care home deaths

Police investigating the deaths of 12 people at nine care homes - all run by the same company - have questioned a woman about ‘gross negligence manslaughter.’

In a statement today, Sussex Police say: “A 39-year-old woman from West Sussex attended a voluntary interview under caution for gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with the investigation into Sussex Health Care.

The investigation continues.”

Sussex Health Care runs a string of care homes across the county, nine of which are at the centre of a police probe launched last year following the deaths of 12 people.

The nine homes are: Beech Lodge, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Beechcroft Care Centre, East Grinstead; Kingsmead Lodge, Crawley Road, Roffey; Longfield Manor, West Street, Billingshurst; Rapkyns Care Centre, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Rapkyns Nursing Home, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Woodhurst Lodge, Old Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, Crawley; The Laurels in Broadbridge Heath and Orchard Lodge in Warnham.