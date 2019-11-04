Woman 'severely injured' at Sussex railway station: pictures show scene of incident

British Transport Police was called at 7.55am today (November 4) to Worthing railway station after 'a report of casualty on the tracks', a spokesman said. They went on to say: "A woman is reported to have suffered a severe injury and has been taken to hospital. The incident is not being treated as suspicious." The incident caused gridlock on the railway line between Angmering to Aldrington, affecting the train timetable across Sussex, but the line was reopened at around 9.40am. Trains are expected to be delayed or cancelled across the county as a result, Southern Rail said.

