Woman taken to hospital after car rolls onto its roof

Emergency services were alerted to the incident after 2pm today (June 28)
Emergency services were alerted to the incident after 2pm today (June 28)

A Crawley woman was taken to hospital after a car rolled over onto its roof in Haywards Heath.

Emergency services were called to the incident after 2pm today.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a crash at the junction of the A272.

“It happened in Bolnore Road and officers shut off Butler’s Green Road in Haywards Heath.

“The crash involved a red BMW, which rolled over onto its roof, trapping a woman driver from Crawley.

“The woman was not believed to be injured, but she was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill for a check up.

“No other vehicles were involved or street furniture. Police stood down at 3.15pm.”