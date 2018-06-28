Woman taken to hospital after car rolls onto its roof

A Crawley woman was taken to hospital after a car rolled over onto its roof in Haywards Heath.

Emergency services were called to the incident after 2pm today.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a crash at the junction of the A272.

“It happened in Bolnore Road and officers shut off Butler’s Green Road in Haywards Heath.

“The crash involved a red BMW, which rolled over onto its roof, trapping a woman driver from Crawley.

“The woman was not believed to be injured, but she was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill for a check up.

“No other vehicles were involved or street furniture. Police stood down at 3.15pm.”