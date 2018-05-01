Woman threatened and robbed in Burgess Hill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened and robbed in Burgess Hill.

The incident happened in Royal George Road at around 4.45am on Saturday (April 28), police said.

The woman, in her late 20s, was approached by two men who demanded she handed over her purse, which had £70 of cash in it.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Both men were described as black, around 6ft, of medium build and wearing all black clothing. One of the men also had a set of gold teeth along the bottom row.

“If you witnessed this incident, have CCTV footage of this area or know who these two men could be, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 212 of 28/04.”