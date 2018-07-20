Woman trapped as car collides with flats in Horsham

A woman became trapped in her vehicle after a car collided with a block of flats in Horsham this morning (July 20).

Emergency services rushed to the crash in Fitzalan Road just before 9am.

The fire service said crews were called by the ambulance service and helped rescue the woman from the car. She is currently being assessed by paramedics.

The road has bee closed at the junction with Goodwin Road.

Firefighters remain at the scene making the area safe and building control officers are currently assessing the building.