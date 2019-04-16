Women’s death ruled accidental by coroner

A former medical receptionist died after falling at her home in Hurstpierpoint, an inquest has heard.

Ivy McCarter, of Trinty Road, died at the Princess Royal Hospital on January 4.

At an inquest into her death assistant coroner for West Sussex, Joanne Andrews, concluded the 93-year-old died an accidental death.

In evidence read out by coroners’ officer Amy Lelliott the inquest heard Mrs McCarter lived alone however, she was visited by carers and was always visiting or hosting her daughters.

The inquest heard Mrs McCarter had suffered four or five falls over the last year-and-a-half and had been in and out of hospital.

On the morning of January 4 Mrs McCarter took herself to the toilet at her home in Trinity Road. One of her daughters was round to visit and heard a ‘terrific bang’ come from the toilet.

She had fallen and was taken to hospital.

The inquest heard she suffered a significant head injury. Attempts were made to treat her but she became unresponsive and her condition deteriorated, the inquest heard. She died later that day.

Mrs Andrews recorded a verdict of accidental death.