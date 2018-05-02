‘Wonderful community spirit’ at litter pick event

Haywards Heath residents and councillors are pictured taking part in a litter pick on Saturday.

There was a ‘wonderful community spirit’ at the event in Franklands Village, which saw a ‘huge amount of litter’ collected.

Picture: Steve Robards

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: “Councillor Sandy Ellis and her fellow councillors took part in cleaning up the area and were delighted to be joined by members of the Ruwach Christian Church, the Franklands Village Scouts, the Franklands Village Estate Office and a host of volunteers from the local community.

“Local singer and entertainer, Tania Rodd-Titania provided some fun and colour to brighten the day and the smiles and enthusiasm of the volunteers contributed to the community spirit of the event.

“Sadly a huge amount of litter was found, but happily a wonderful community spirit prevailed and the area is now looking wonderful again.

“Thank you to each and every one of you who help in keeping our town beautiful.”