‘Wonderful person’ Bill will be ‘missed by so many people’

‘Gifted artist’ and ‘wonderful person’ Bill Golunski has died at the age of 94 and will be ‘missed by so many people’.

Born in Northern Poland in 1924, Bill, who survived the war, was a well-known member of the Haywards Heath community.

Bill with his beloved wife Joan-Mary

Known by many as Kazio, he died from a short illness at the Princess Royal Hospital on April 13.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 69 years Joan-Mary, aged 90, six children, ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

His youngest daughter Jo-Ann Harris said: “My dad was so kind, more than a 100 people came to his funeral at St Paul’s Church.

“Everything was family for him, he wanted us to be one big happy family, that was the essence of dad. He loved his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be missed, not only by the family, but he will be missed by so many people. Daughter Jo-Ann Harris

“He will be missed, not only by the family, but he will be missed by so many people.

“Our mum was his life, she always came first, they used to go everywhere together, she now sadly has alzheimer’s, he really missed her by the end.

“My dad did many things for Haywards Heath and the old St Francis Hospital, where he worked as a psychiatric nursing officer, he was a true genius.

“He was praised for his art work around town, paper sculpture was his passion. He was a selfless man, dad was loved beyond compare.

Bill with his youngest daughter Jo-Ann Harris

“He helped start up St Francis Social Club and had a massive part in its work there.

“He also designed the badge the staff wear on their tops today.

“The club arranged dad’s wake for us for free, they were a light at the end of a horrible dark tunnel.

“Dad was a dedicated member of the Adventurers Art Club in Cuckfield and even was exhibiting until recently. He was a wonderful artist, in many mediums.”

Bill’s son Paul said his dad was an ‘inspiration’ who ‘fitted so much into his life.

“I don’t know how he managed to fit everything in, he was a wonderful person,” he said.

“Even at the end of his life he wouldn’t give up, he would have hated to be a burden.

“We requested red and white colours at the funeral and everybody did this which was really nice to see.”

Friend Joe Hughes said Bill was a ‘gifted artist’ and added: “Some people depart from life leaving little record of the often great lives they left behind. Bill, with a little persuasion and with a definite intention not to be noticed, has left us and his family a treasury of memories and achievements which he very generously shared during his 94 years with us.”