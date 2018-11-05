Woodland Meed School scores sporting gold award

The staff and pupils at a Burgess Hill school are ‘proud’ to have received the Gold School Games Mark Award.

Woodlands Meed School was presented with the award for their commitment, engagement and delivery of competitive school sport in the past academic year.

Srudents completeing their weekly training at Albion in the Community

This academic year, students at the school have accessed inter-sporting events in the form of competitive matches and festivals, whilst also being engaged in extensive additional sporting opportunities.

These have included; golf sessions twice a week, weekly training with Albion in the Community, Sussex Cricket taster sessions .

Students also took part in coaching sessions at Bhasvic College students.

Woodlands Meed pupils were mentored and taught skills they were then able to apply when leading different events at primary sports day.

Penny Gittins, Woodlands Meed, physical education specialist said: “Last year I was given the new role of HLTA PE specialist and although I had many ideas of what I wanted sport to be like for all our young people, I could never have foreseen what a remarkable year it would be.

“I feel so passionate about sport being inclusive. My main goal for the year was that all students would become as active as possible, accessing opportunities not only at Woodlands Meed but also at external events.”

Adam Rowland, head teacher said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Penny and our students and shows the continued development of sporting opportunities for all young people at Woodlands Meed. We are all extremely proud.”