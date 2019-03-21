Woodlands Meed students ‘pipped’ the competition at Jim Green Challenge

Students with learning difficulties from across South East counties came together for an agriculture challenge.

Ninety students from across Sussex, Surrey and Kent came together to participate in the South of England Agricultural Society’s 21st Jim Green Challenge.

Woodland Meed students won first place at Jim Green Challenge

On March 13, 11 teams took part in the all-inclusive competition including those from, Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill.

Involving participants with a wide spectrum of learning difficulties ranging from ADHD and epilepsy, to autism and cerebral palsy, the challenges set for the competition encompassed a variety of skills.

This year’s theme for the competition was bees and students had to carry out a range of tasks from practical crafts and verbal identification, to pre-planning and display of evidence, which they were able to work on at college with their fellow classmates prior to the event.

Once the activities and judging had taken place, the event concluded with a jam-packed awards ceremony and everyone received certificates of participation from the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper.

Various individuals then received plaques and shields for their outstanding achievements, but there could only be one overall team winner, and this year the team from Woodlands Meed College pipped the others to the post after receiving the most number of points for both the practical and product evidence elements of the competition.

The team was presented with the prestigious Jim Green Challenge bowl by the Society’s current President Sir Richard Kleinwort.

Alan Robinson, who led the Woodlands Meed College team, said: “Woodlands Meed are extremely proud of the Jim Green Challenge team.

“The students have been working hard on the projects since September. It allows them to learn, practice and demonstrate their creative and horticultural skills and knowledge.”

This is the fifth year Woodland Meed have taken part in this challenge and are delighted to be the overall winner for the first time.

Mr Robinson explained how it is a wonderful, inclusive event that is a positive experience the college students.

Deputy president of the society, Carole Hayward, said: “It was wonderful to see so many students and adults who simply don’t have these competitive educational opportunities offered to them as main-stream schools do, come together under one roof and challenge themselves.”

