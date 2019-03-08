Work begins to revamp Burgess Hill playground

Work to replace the old playground equipment at Worlds End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill has begun this week.

The new equipment will have ‘exciting play opportunities for children of all abilities’ and a changing places toilet will be installed, Mid Sussex District Council said.

An artist's impression of the playground. ''Picture: Mid Sussex District Council

The work is expected to take eight weeks to complete and the play area will be closed during this time.

A district council spokesman said: “The work this week has been to remove the old equipment and dig up the concrete foundations.

“The new playground will be much larger, extending out as far as the basketball hoop and will include an area for toddlers, a variety of different swings – including a wheelchair accessible swing and a multi-person swing.

“There will also be a trampoline built into the ground, a wheelchair accessible roundabout and a large challenging climbing frame inspired by the tree house designs produced by pupils of Manor Field School. A changing places toilet will also be installed.”

In 2017, the district council held a public consultation so that parents and children could help to design the new playground. The main things people wanted were accessible play equipment, challenging climbing equipment for older children, swings, and a social area with seats and shade, the council said.

The plans are available to view online at www.midsussex.gov.uk/leisure-sport/playgrounds.

