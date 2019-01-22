World title for Keymer teenager after tap championship competition

A teenager from Keymer has been crowned a world champion after representing Team GB at a tap dancing competition.

Chloe-Rose Hodge, 17, travelled to Germany with her team Tap Attack, made up of the most talented tappers from around the UK aged ten to 20, to take part in the International Dance Organisation’s (IDO) World Tap Championship.

Team GB at the World Tap Championship

The IDO entertain nearly 1,400 dancers from 19 countries which include the USA, Canada, Mexico, Croatia.

Team GB’s 49 strong-team, comprising of dancers from all over the UK, had to dance their way through numerous rounds aiming to reach the finals and ultimately be on the podium.

The team’s dances qualified for every final the groups had entered and in addition to the five gold medals the team won three silver and four bronze medals as well as a host of top rankings.

The former Downlands Community student, along with her two fellow dancers now hold the World Champion titles in the Trio Section, after taking out the competition in the finals.

Adult Trio, Jump Jive

Team GB’s head coach, Jo Scanlan said: “This year the standard of the competition was at its highest we have ever seen during the ten years we have represented the country at this event, every country just gets stronger each year.

“We knew this year was going to be a tough year, but our dancers fought their way through the rounds and achieved exceptional results.

“The team have been very successful over the past few years and returning to the World Championships as the reigning champions bring extra pressure and intense competition”.

The team was triumphant once again defending their world titles by winning Gold in the Adult Small Group, Adult Trio and Junior Duo.

Not only did the team defend these titles, but they were able to share the podium with their team mates as the team’s other Adult Small Group won Bronze and Junior Duo won Silver.

For more information on Tap Attack visit their website: http://www.tapattack.co.uk